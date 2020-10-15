Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

Subway memes teach us all how to be better customers

marnieshure
Marnie Shure
Filed to:Subway
SubwayMemes
1
Save
Subway employee handing off a footlong sub over the counter
Photo: Newscast/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

Some of the best memes on the internet are those generated by people in the service industry. If you’ve ever worked as a server/drive-thru attendant/sandwich artist/etc., then you know that Reddit, Tumblr, and just about every other social media platform overfloweth with everyone’s best efforts to encapsulate the experience of dealing with customers. And if you’ve only ever been on the customer side of these transactions, it’s like being a fly on the wall, hearing yourself being gossiped about. Today on BuzzFeed, there’s a fun list of all the things Subway employees hate about dealing with Subway customers. Take this as your opportunity to learn to be a better patron!

Advertisement

Some of the memes could apply to pretty much any fast food joint, not just Subway. For instance, no employee wants to be asked, “Are you closed?” when the franchise in question is most definitely closed. And nobody has ever appreciated when a customer launches into reciting their order at top speed before the worker even has a chance to station themselves in front of the assembly line. But some of them are pretty Subway-specific, and those are the real delights—for example, customers who order a 6-inch sub and then freak out when you begin slicing into a footlong loaf.

Interestingly, some of the Subway memes speak to customer behaviors that I never even knew were either disrupting or needlessly complicating my sandwich artist’s day. Did you know that it’s best to order avocado at a particular point in the transaction? Or that ordering a chopped salad slows workers down during the lunch rush? These are good lessons that I can carry with me the next time I order at Subway! And when it comes to being a conscientious orderer, let us remind you that it’s always best to avoid the $5 footlong altogether.

Marnie Shure

Marnie Shure is editor in chief of The Takeout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Sweet discovery: Tracing the Québécois roots of sugar pie

Last Call: Now taking scary movie recommendations

Sushi pizza: surprisingly Canadian, surprisingly great

Chalet Sauce is not good, and the world needs to know

DISCUSSION

SwarmofKoalas
Legless Legolas' LEGO Lass

You know, I have a pretty low bar for acceptable food. I love me some taco bell. I will eat anything off the mcdonald’s menu without complaint. Old pizza on the counter? If it’s not moldy it’s probably fine. If it is moldy it probably won’t kill you.

I still don’t eat at subway.