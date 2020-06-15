Subway franchisees can’t catch a break

Photo : SOPA Images ( Getty Images )

While it’s true that Subway is a multibillion-dollar corporation, it’s also true that in some ways it’s more like a mom-and-pop shop. Subway operates on a franchise model that independent restauranteurs can buy into much more easily than other fast food chains, requiring a relatively small upfront payment to open a location and then paying Subway a percentage of sales. Way back in 1998 it was estimated that 50% of Subway owners were immigrants, and immigrants remain a pillar of the company’s U.S. business. Yet Subway has a history of disrespect for its franchisees; this 2019 expose from the New York Times is a must-read.

We’ve already discussed how Subway franchisees had to fight to discontinue the long-running and bad-for-business $5 footlong promotion, which cost franchise owners millions and led some to lose their businesses. Earlier this year, Subway’s corporate overlords once again forced franchisees to foot an enormous promotional bill, this time a “buy one, get one free” deal to promote the Subway mobile app. Now, Subway has combined both disastrous promotions into a “Buy two footlongs for $10” deal launching tomorrow. Franchisees, though, have learned plenty, which is why there’s a good chance that you won’t actually be able to get two sandwiches by dropping a Hamilton.

The New York Post reports that franchisees are not required to take part in this promotion, and according to polling conducted by the North American Association of Subway Franchisees—a group that represents the restaurant owners—a whopping 75% are not planning on offering it. Meanwhile, Subway has hired pop singer Charlie Puth to be the face of the promotion’s new ad campaign.

In an internal video obtained by the Post, a Subway territory manager points to massive sales declines in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the “Hail Mary” promotion. To help convince apprehensive franchisees to take part, Subway has gotten beverage supplier Coca-Cola to give $200 a week to every participating store. Yet even with that generous offer, franchisees can expect to take a financial hit: a spreadsheet Subway gave to its franchisees showed that if they sell the $10-for-2 deal 100 times a week, after costs, they will make $245. (That number includes the $200 Coke is throwing in.) But franchisees are saying that even that number is inflated: store operator and franchisee advocate Keith Miller ran numbers from his own stores and found that if 150 customers ordered the deal in a week, he would lose $847.

While it might seem inconceivable that a company would be willing to sustain such losses, know that Subway, as a corporation, would be benefiting, as it makes its money from a monthly royalty payment that is calculated before costs.