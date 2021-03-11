Photo : The Washington Post / Contributor ( Getty Images )

What would you do to save your favorite restaurant? A stuntman from Los Angeles, Hunter Ray Barker, has embarked on an epic journey to try to save his favorite restaurant, which is struggling badly right now due to the pandemic. The restaurant is called Los Toros and is located in LA’s Chatsworth neighborhood. Reuters has the story.

In order to attract diners, Barker decided the best course of action would be to soak himself in a kiddie pool of bean dip for 24 hours. I mean, was there any other choice, really? Now, of course, 24 hours is a pretty long time to be sitting in bean dip. Reuters immediately asked the hard-hitting question, like, what happens if Barker needs to make peepee.

“The big thing that people asked was ‘What are you going to do when it comes to going to the restroom?’” he said. “I do have a funnel that’s connected to me right now so any time I do have to go No. 1, that is connected to a bag that’s attached to my body. For No. 2, that is a different story. We will just have to wait and see.”

I shall wait with bated breath to see how this plays out. Los Toros’ owner, Nicolas Montano, admitted he was caught a little off guard when Barker first suggested sitting in the restaurant’s bean dip.

“I was like ‘Are you sure? Are you sure you want to do this?’” Montano said. “And he goes, ‘Yeah, I think it would be fun and it’s something I want to help the business.’” Clearly, this was the best and only option, and is something I wholeheartedly endorse.

Barker also planned on being tattooed with the Los Toros logo during the bean-sitting marathon, because if you’re going to do something like this, you might as well permanently commemorate the occasion on your skin. Tattoos can tell your life’s story.

Reactions on social media ran from confusion to anger over wasted bean dip, though I did very much like this response (remember Bean Dad?):

Obviously, there’d be a lot of people coming by to take photos with the guy. But what I did not expect was that celebrity singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey would get in on the fun as well.

There she is, cheesin’ by the beans, while Barker gets some toros tatted onto his guns. All in all, this seems like a pretty good time, and I hope the restaurant gets a fighting chance through the end of this pandemic. I’ll be raising a mug of body temp bean dip from way over here in the Midwest.