Photo: McDonalds, RuthBlack (iStock)

Pssssst. You wanna buy a cake? We got chocolate, we got vanilla, we got matcha, we got strawberry and caramel and charcoal. That last one’s gonna cost you, but you’re still getting a $90 cake for $60. A total bargain, right? My truck’s right over here, we’ll get you set up.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is presumably how the Great New York City Cake Scam went down. The cakes came from Lady M Confections, a boutique bakery that specializes in layered crepes and has been praised by Oprah and Martha Stewart. They were liberated from the Queens warehouse by David Lliviganay, an employee there, who would load the cakes into a shopping cart and wheel them out to his Dodge truck, from which he would sell the goods at a reduced discount. In total, the New York Post reports, he stole 1,020 cakes between November, 2018, and February, 2019, before Lady M was alerted that someone was selling their pastries at a discount on the black market. The bakery nailed Lliviganay by an exhaustive study of security footage; they fired him, of course, but that was about a month after he went on vacation and didn’t come back. They’ve also since filed a lawsuit. Lliviganay pled guilty to petit larceny (which sounds a bit like a pastry), thought his sister maintains his innocence.

The moral of this story is, if you buy a cake off the back of a truck that’s not clearly marked as a food truck, it’s probably not legit. But we’re sure you already knew that.