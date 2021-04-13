April 20 is a widely celebrated, if technically unofficial, national holiday. It’s a day when everyone has an excuse to celebrate a plant that grows bountifully from the ground, alters our state of being, and makes us all a little happier each day (as long as we don’t have too much of it, that is). It’s 4/20—also known as National Cold Brew Coffee Day. If you had any mistaken impressions about which mind-altering plant I was talking about, that’s on you, pal.
In honor of the only plant-based holiday that occurs on this day, STōK Cold Brew wants to reward the true heroes: food delivery drivers, who we can only assume will be out and about fulfilling a suspiciously high volume of orders on 4/20 (again, for no reason that we are able to ascertain). Indeed, as STōK informed The Takeout, delivery orders have been known to spike by as much as 300% on April 20 each year, so drivers will need to keep their energy up with... coffee, perhaps? After all, caffeine is the substance being celebrated on that day.
So, STōK wants drivers to share their “wildest, funniest or most interesting delivery stories,” and in exchange, they will be entered to win a supply of cold brew coffee and a $420 tip for their efforts. Enter here between now and April 19, and then on 4/20, STōK will select 100 eligible entries at random to win the cold brew and the cash. We non-delivery drivers still get to participate, in a way: we’ll get to enjoy some of these outlandish customer stories, because any particularly off-the-wall anecdotes will be shared on the brand’s Twitter account throughout the day. So no matter what, it will be a memorable National Cold Brew Coffee Day for us all.
DISCUSSION
Nothing really outlandish, but these are my most memorable stories from my days delivering pizza (late ‘80s/early ‘90s).
1. Working at Domino’s while I was attending Cal Poly SLO. I had a delivery one afternoon. I got to the door of a house and the door was answered by a young woman who looked like she’d gotten dressed in a hurry. Her hair was wet, and she was wearing a flannel shirt and sweat pants. And she was pretty hot. Turned out I had gone to the wrong house! We just stood at the door, and needless to say 20yo me couldn’t help staring at her. We both laughed nervously and I went to find the right address.
2. Later the same year, making a delivery to one of the dorms at Cal Poly SLO. Wound up trading insults with some guy (who turned out to be a guest of one of the residents), and it ended with him blindsiding me as I was walking out of the lobby. I had him arrested, but decided not to press charges.
3. Working at a Domino’s in Brawley, CA. Had a delivery to what turned out to be a nonexistent address in one of the bad parts of town at around 10:30 pm. I got out of my car to try and find the address (dumb) and left my keys in the car (stupid). Someone got in my car and drove it away. Did get the car back a week later; they abandoned it in the parking lot of an apartment complex half a mile away from where the car was stolen. And it was one of the other drivers at Domino’s who found it.