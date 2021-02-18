Steak ‘n Shake is looking even shakier than we thought

Photo : Jeff Greenberg / Contributor ( Getty Images )

Steak ‘n Shake is looking, well, shaky: the chain may be announcing bankruptcy as soon as this week, reports trade publication QSR. It’s considering this route because because some upcoming debt is about to mature, and the pandemic surely can’t be helping. It’s been a rough ride for the burger chain for a while now, and we’ve been keeping track.

Starting in the late 2010's, Steak ‘n Shake’s sales started sagging. The company tried waving a carrot on a stick to potential franchisees in 2018 by letting people start a location for merely $10,000. The money you had to sink into a typical Steak ‘n Shake in 2018 ran from $1.6 to $2.6 million. And while I’m not a business guru, my “too good to be true” radar is going off like crazy right now. It didn’t help: By the end of 2019,106 of 282 corporate owned locations had temporarily shuttered. Ouch.

While I haven’t been to Steak ‘n Shake in years now (there are only a handful in the Chicago area), I have fond memories of the place from college after a late night out. That style of griddled smashed burger is awesome, and despite the fact that I’m not a huge shoestring fry fan, every now and then it’s what you want.

We did a menu ranking of every Steak ‘n Shake burger a few years back, and while the idea of trying 14 different burgers in one sitting makes me clutch my sides in a sympathy bellyache, what I wouldn’t do to just sit down in a plastic booth and eat those burgers off ceramic plates for a leisurely lunch. That’s what quarantine will do to you.