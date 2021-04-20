This Starbucks drink tastes like booze-free Malibu, if you’re into that

Photo : SOPA Images / Contributor ( Getty Images )

Don’t be fooled by the snow flurries outside of The Takeout’s Chicago headquarters: summer is nearly here, which means it’s time to get your warm-weather beverages in order. If you’re pining for tropical vibes and/or enjoy getting so blitzed that you start seeing coconuts, Malibu may be your drink of choice. But what if you don’t want to see coconuts? What if you just want to taste coconuts? With a little side of lemon? One Starbucks barista created an alternative that reportedly tastes like a booze-free Malibu concoction.

PopSugar reports that the barista took to TikTok to demonstrate the tropical concoction from behind the counter. She named the drink the “Virgin Malibu” after her coworkers swore that it tasted like Malibu rum without the alcohol. It’s not an official menu item, so you’ll need to follow the barista’s directions to order: just ask for a venti lemonade with coconut milk and two pumps of vanilla syrup, plus ice. And tip your barista, please.

I don’t know if this one’s for me; then again, my memories of drinking Malibu are strongly tainted with Taio Cruz’s “Dynamite” and vague, Suspiria-esque visuals of swirling Lilly Pulitzer prints. Regardless, TikTok is lapping it up, with another creator saying it tastes like “lemon ice cream and the ultimate sunshiney summer drink” even though it looks like pure milk. But if you’re into Starbucks menu hacks, this could be a fun one to help usher in a good-timin’, vaccinated summer.