Among the revelations at an eventful Starbucks Investor Day, which also yielded the announcement of updates to the brand’s loyalty program, was the announcement that a ready-to-drink packaged Pink Drink is coming to a grocery store near you . Cue cheers from the coconut milk drinkers longing to stock their refrigerators with this pastel concoction.



What is the Pink Drink?

The Starbucks Pink Drink is very similar to the brand’s Strawberry Açaí Refreshers in that the base of the two drinks are the same. A Starbucks Pink drink contains the same strawberry flavors and pieces, passion fruit, and aç ai as the refresher but instead uses coconut milk to give it the creamier and notable color.

The drink itself actually started out as a secret menu item and frequent customer customization before it made its way onto the regular menu. In 2016, the Pink Drink earned its name by gaining popularity on social media as a hack. By 2017, the brand recognized the demand for the beverage and announced it would be added to the year-round menu.

Where to get the RTD Pink Drink

A Starbucks representative confirmed to the The Takeout that the brand will launch the Pink Drink “as a ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage, coming soon to grocery stores nationwide.” Unfortunately, Starbucks does not have a launch date to share just yet, but knowing the launch will be not just in select locations is at least a little comforting for those who can’t wait to get their hands on this pink beverage.

The Pink Drink will join a sea of coffee-based grocery store i tems Starbucks already offers, including Frappuccinos, cold brew, nitro cold brew, Double Shot Espresso energy drinks, and Starbucks Baya Sparkling Energy Drink. Aside from the Baya Sparkling drink, the Pink Drink will be one of the only non-coffee focused beverages the brand offers on grocery store shelves.

Although a coconut milk- based beverage is not at the top of my desired additions to Starbucks’s grocery store line up, this upcoming launch makes me hopeful that the brand will look to make other items part of its grocery store offerings. Could the Sous Vide E gg B ites or the Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich make an appearance in the frozen section at Costco one day? Fingers crossed.

