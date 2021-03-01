Starbucks is feeling its oats (milk) this spring

Starbucks Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink Graphic : Starbucks

We here in the Midwest are experiencing something known as “Fool’s Spring,” which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. Three 45-degree days in a row will find optimistic fools like me flinging open the windows, scrubbing the baseboards, and giving thanks that we survived another winter—until an early April blizzard sends us right back into our parkas. I fall for it every time, but it’s still nice to pretend. Fool’s Spring or not, Starbucks just released info on its spring 2021 menu dropping tomorrow, March 2, via a press release sent to The Takeout. It features a new line of non-dairy iced shaken espresso drinks. Here are the highlights:

First up is the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, which combines shaken Starbucks Blonde espresso, brown sugar and cinnamon, and an iced oat milk topping. Also on the menu is the Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso featuring Starbucks Blonde espresso, cocoa, and notes of malt.

The release also coincides with the national launch of Oatly oat milk at the majority of U.S. Starbucks menus, which is great news for dairy-free folk (and those of us who just like the taste of oat milk). Additionally, Starbucks is re-upping four existing “fan-favorite beverages” to celebrate the season: the Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink, the brand’s Instagram-famous Pink Drink, the Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, and the Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew. Finally, all Starbucks iced teas will now be made unsweetened, with additional pumps of cane sugar available at point of sale.

Overall, these additions reflect a focus on flexibility, plant-based living, and that fresh springy feeling I’ve been chasing for weeks now. You can check out the new menu at most Starbucks locations starting tomorrow, March 2. Take that, Punxsutawney Phil.