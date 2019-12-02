Starbucks barista labels cop’s cup “pig,” gets fired—but did it really happen that way?

Last Thursday—Thanksgiving day—a police officer in Kiefer, Oklahoma, went to a Starbucks in nearby Glenpool to pick up five cups of coffee for the dispatchers who were working that day. When he picked up the coffee, he noticed that the name “Pig” was written on all five labels. The Kiefer police chief, Johnny O’Mara, was not amused. He called up the Starbucks and asked to speak to a manager. The manager offered to reprint the labels. The barista called the cop to apologize and told him it was a joke. That was not the sort of restitution O’Mara was looking for. He posted a picture of one of the offending cups on Facebook along with a message of outrage. (The original message has been deleted, but CNN preserved some of the highlights.)



“What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town... This cup of coffee for a ‘pig’ is just another little flag. It’s another tiny symptom and a nearly indiscernible shout from a contemptuous, roaring and riotous segment of a misanthropic society that vilifies those who stand for what’s right and glorifies the very people who would usher in the destruction of the social fabric.”

The story was picked up by KTUL-8, the local TV station, and from there went viral. Starbucks promised an investigation and eventually fired the offending barista. Starbucks and the Kiefer police department released a joint press release that announced the two entities were going to work together on special events to let everyone know that the official position of Starbucks is that cops are not pigs.

But in some corners of Twitter, that was not enough. There were demands that all Starbucks be shut down for sensitivity training toward cops, just as they shut down last year for racial-bias training, and that the barista should be forced to accompany the cop on ride-alongs for a month in her spare time “so she gets an understanding of the person she disrespected.”

Then Chief O’Mara’s daughter chimed in that perhaps the barista was simply a shrewd judge of character:

That went viral, too.

And then barista Twitter began questioning the veracity of the entire story, arguing that the Starbucks POS has very strict filters on profanity and never would have allowed a slur like “pig” to get through. Some people on Twitter claiming to be baristas noted that, because of these profanity filters, the only way for the order to come up like O’Mara and the cop claimed is if the cop named himself “Pig” for the mobile order pickup.

Amy Slanchik, a reporter from KOTV-6 in Tulsa who has been on the story all weekend, checked in with the cop who placed the order (who doesn’t wish to be named), who told her that he had never had a Starbucks account ever and had paid for the coffee with his debit card. He also told Slanchik, “After [the barista] called and apologized, I do believe it was a joke. I don’t believe the employees nor Starbucks were attacking law enforcement. I feel like we need to lay the rumors down and get past this. We have more important things to worry about.”

Since then, O’Mara’s Facebook post has disappeared. Twitter naturally wonders if the whole thing was a conspiracy.

Will we ever get to the bottom of this? Or has the news cycle churned on and banished this to the depths of our collective memory?