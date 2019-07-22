Photo: Starbucks

Not every company’s product launch is worth our attention, but Starbucks debuting a line of coffee creamers in its signature latte flavors feels like A Pretty Big Deal. Those flavors are so ingrained in America’s collective flavor memory—caramel macchiato, cinnamon dolce latte, white chocolate mocha—that many of us could call those tastes to mind instantly. And people who are devoted Starbucks latte fans seem to have an insatiable thirst for them. Now, those people can get their caramel macchiato fix at home, with a cup of coffee they brew themselves.

The trio of new creamers is a partnership with Nestle, which makes all of the Starbucks products sold in grocery stores (like whole bean coffee, Nespresso machine pods, etc.). According to a press release, this is the first time Starbucks has ever released a coffee creamer. But given its partnership with Nestle—the company that’s made Coffee mate creamers for more than 50 years—the brand extension is a logical one.

The question for devoted latte fans is whether this creamer means they’ll begin to get their caramel macchiato fix at home rather than the corner Starbucks. Does having access to that same flavor at home negate the need for a trip to the coffeeshop itself, or is it still more convenient to just swing by Starbucks on the way into the office? And will a latte always trump brewed coffee? There’s no MSRP listed for the creamers, but unless they cost $50, at least we can see which option is the more economical one.