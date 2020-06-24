Starbucks adds an Impossible Breakfast Sandwich to the menu

Starbucks has at last jumped on the plant-based bandwagon: Starting today, the new Impossible™ Breakfast Sandwich is available at locations nationwide. It’s just like a regular breakfast sandwich, but instead of pig sausage, it’s not-sausage. And according to the official press release it has 22 grams of protein! Is that a good thing? I’m not usually thinking about protein when I go to Starbucks. Maybe I should be. Maybe this sandwich will make me into a person who considers their protein intake, thus changing the course of my entire life! Why, I could start waking up early in the morning to take a long, brisk, heart-friendly walk to Starbucks before work, then return home chock-full of protein and ready to tackle my day! Or I can continue to wake up five minutes before work starts and spend my mornings screaming at my kids (who are on “summer vacation”) while eating spoonfuls of peanut butter directly from the jar, daydreaming about when I used to spend all day writing at Starbucks where they take such good care of me.
This new meat-free sandwich joins other vegetarian sandwiches on the Starbucks menu like the Southwest Veggie Wrap and, my personal favorite, the Spinach, Feta, and Cage-Free Egg White Wrap. (Get it with Sriracha! It will not disappoint. I don’t know how much protein is in it.) Starbucks has also unveiled its new summer beverage menu, which includes the tasty-sounding Cold Brew with Dark Cocoa Almondmilk Foam and Cold Brew with Cinnamon Oatmilk Foam. So if you’re desperately looking for a reason to get out of the house and away from two screaming children who cannot keep their swinging fists to themselves for five minutes, consider taking that heart-healthy walk to your neighborhood Starbucks and treating yourself to something nice.