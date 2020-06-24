Starbucks adds an Impossible Breakfast Sandwich to the menu

Photo : SOPA Images ( Getty Images ) , Starbucks

Starbucks has at last jumped on the plant-based bandwagon: S tarting today, the new Impossible™ Breakfast Sandwich is available at locations nationwide. It’s just like a regular breakfast sandwich, but instead of pig sausage, it’s not- sausage. And according to the official press release it has 22 grams of protein! Is that a good thing? I’m not usually thinking about protein when I go to Starbucks. Maybe I should be . Maybe this sandwich will make me into a person who considers their protein intake , thus changing the course of my entire life ! Why, I could start waking up early in the morning to take a long, brisk, heart-friendly walk to Starbucks before work , t hen return home chock- full of protein and ready to tackle my day! Or I can continue to wake up five minutes before work starts and spend my mornings screaming at my kids ( who are on “summer vacation”) while eating spoonfuls of peanut butter directly from the jar, daydreaming about when I used to spend all day writing at Starbucks where they take such good care of me.

Advertisement

This new meat-free sandwich joins other vegetarian sandwiches on the Starbucks menu like the Southwest V eggie W rap and, my personal favorite, the S pinach, F eta, and C age-F ree E gg W hite W rap. (Get it with Sriracha! It will not disappoint. I don’t know how much protein is in it.) Starbucks has also unveiled its new summer beverage menu, which includes the tasty-sounding Cold Brew with Dark Cocoa Almondmilk Foam and Cold Brew with Cinnamon Oatmilk Foam . S o if you’re desperately looking for a reason to get out of the house and away from two screaming children who cannot keep their swinging fists to themselves for five minutes , consider taking that heart-healthy walk to your neighborhood Starbucks and treating yourself to something nice.