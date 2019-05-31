Photo: David Roark (Disney Parks)

Today, Disneyland’s Star Wars park area Galaxy’s Edge opens up to the public, to deliver on the decades-old dreams of superfans and bring even more money into what’s already one of the richest companies on the planet. You can walk around a life-size Millennium Falcon, run afoul of bounty hunters, and perhaps most importantly of all, dine like you’re in a galaxy far, far away.



Since immersion is the name of the game with Galaxy’s Edge, with the contained park area attempting to replicate the experience of passing through a village from another planet, it stands to reason that the food and drink options on display would mirror the teeming life on peripheral display in the eight (soon to be nine) primary movies and numerous TV series and spin-offs to date.

Photo: David Roark ((Disney Parks)

A CNET trip through “Phase One” of Galaxy’s Edge offers a closer look at some of the snacks, meals, and beverages being offered as part of the initial rollout. Across two restaurants, one bar and a popcorn stand, attendees will be able to enjoy everything from elaborate barbecue dishes to the series’ famed green and blue milk. You know, the stuff that comes from that weird creature.

The main restaurant is Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, where attendees can enjoy ribs, chicken, salads, and whatever a Mustafarian Lava Roll is from breakfast through dinner. Credit where credit’s due to Galaxy’s Edge: We won’t sit here and pretend that this jerky tree and what appear to be hot dog tacos are failing the eye test:

Photo: Kent Phillips ((Disney Parks)

Advertisement

There are also the libations, which will include the first alcoholic beverages widely sold within Disneyland. (Neighboring park Disney’s California Adventure has permitted them for some time now.) Oga’s Cantina will offer some curious-looking concoctions, for people who’ve always wondered what it’d be like to catch a buzz on another planet.

Photo: Kent Phillips (Disney Parks), David Roark (Disney Parks)

All in all, Galaxy’s Edge looks like the kind of every-detail-considered experience that’s made Disneyland a major destination for over 60 years now. Tickets are currently on sale, but if you don’t have the chance to get to Anaheim, California anytime soon, you can also enjoy more Star Wars when The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters in December and makes everybody on the internet all shout-y once again. And hey, there’s always Harry Potter world, if you’re up for butterbeer over blue milk.