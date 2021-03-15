Nearly 100 cases of foodborne illness linked to one Arby’s location

Photo : Education Images ( Getty Images )

If you’re planning to spend the afternoon comparing the two Arby’s fish sandwiches, proceed with caution: almost 100 cases of foodborne illness have been linked back to an Arby’s location in Springfield, Illinois, forcing the location to close for the second time in less than a month.

Advertisement

Eat This, Not That! recently cited an article in Food Safety News explaining that, as of late last week, almost 100 cases of illness have now been reported from the Arby’s location on Dirksen Parkway. Health officials have confirmed that the outbreak stems from norovirus, which can cause severe vomiting and diarrhea, stomach cramping, fever, chills, and headache.

Eat This, Not That! reports that the first case of illness at the location was reported back in mid-February, at which point the restaurant shut down for deep cleaning. The local health department then investigated the site on February 23 and went back for several spot checks after the initial investigation. The restaurant was reopened a week later—only to close for a second time for another round of deep cleaning and employee training. Shortly after the second closing was announced, a spokesperson for Arby’s reached out to Eat This, Not That! with the following statement:

“Arby’s is committed to the highest levels of hygiene and food safety standards, and this is an isolated incident at a franchised location. Last week, out of an abundance of caution, the franchisee proactively decided to close the restaurant through the end of the month. The franchisee is fully engaged with the local health department and has conducted a professional deep clean, reinforced food safety training with all employees, and will have met all health department guidelines before reopening.”

If you’ve eaten at this Arby’s location and experienced these symptoms, make sure to reach out to the Springfield, Illinois, health department at 217-535-3100. You still thinkin’ Arby’s?