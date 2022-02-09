Oven MittPherson cheers on the Bengals

Lifelong Bengals fan Kelley Burtis plans to cheer her team to victory during this weekend’s Super Bowl—with her lucky oven mitt in tow. Cincinnati news station WCPO reports that Burt’s oven mitt is the result of some slightly misguided online shopping.

Burt currently lives in Missouri, so when Cincinnati played Kansas City—her husband’s team—in the AFC championship, she realized she was fresh out of Bengals gear. Hoping to help, her mother did a little online shopping. “And I just kept scrolling and scrolling, and all of a sudden there were really cool-looking... foam fingers,” Burtis’ mother told WCPO. “So I ordered two—one for each hand.” Turns out, they were oven mitts.

That won’t stop Burt from rocking the mitts during the Super Bowl. She’s even named one of the mitts in honor of Bengal Evan McPherson’s AFC game-winning kick. Yes, readers—Oven MittPherson will be riding high this Sunday.