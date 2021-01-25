New dispatch from the chicken wars: Chick-fil-A goes grilled

Photo : Paula Bronstein / Staff ( Getty Images )

War brings out the worst in humankind. Brother against brother, neighbor against neighbor, and now the introduction of another goddamn grilled chicken sandwich. Now there’s a new salvo in the unending fast food chicken sandwich wars, and it comes courtesy of Chick-fil-A.

First, some background in case you’ve missed the Great Poultry Conflict: Chick-fil-A has experienced impressive growth in recent years, a fact that, alongside the frankly bonkers success of the Popeyes chicken sandwich, has prompted more than a dozen other chains to debut their own chicken sandwiches. Now Chick-fil-A is attempting to regain ground with the Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich, presumably for patrons who don’t want to chow down on fried chicken in the middle of the day. (I personally always want fried chicken but acknowledge that people need options.)

“We know guests are looking to add more variety to their meals, especially after a year where new food experiences were limited,” Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement. “The Grilled Spicy Deluxe offers the spicy flavors our guests have come to know and love, now available in a grilled option.”

Chick-fil-A has been testing the Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich in “select markets” since summer 2019 to determine its viability in the nationwide chicken conflict. It features grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning, served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato. The sandwich is also offered alongside a limited-time “cool and creamy” Cilantro Lime Sauce, which was created specifically for the Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe. As of today, the sandwich is available nationwide—but you might want to act fast if you’re interested in trying it, because it’s only available for a limited time, and we all remember what happened with the Popeye’s sandwich.