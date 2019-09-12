Photo: monkeybusinessimages (iStock)

Several schools in South Bend, Indiana, ran out of food during lunch this week. The adults in charge resorted to feeding the kids a handful of tortilla chips or, in some cases, nothing at all.

Parents of students of all ages, ranging from elementary to high school, reported the food shortages on social media. The school board performed an investigation and concluded, according to a statement by Superintendent Todd Cummings published by the South Bend Tribune this morning, that the shortages were due “either to the incompetence or negligence” of the school district’s food and nutrition staff. Cummings and other school board members plan to staff the cafeterias themselves today to make sure all the students get fed. The school district has also approved a contract with an external company that will take over food service starting next month. In the meantime, if schools are running short on food, they can order reinforcements from area restaurants.

But this raises the question: When it became obvious there was a food shortage, why didn’t it occur to anybody to order some pizza for the kids? Yes, pizza is not the most nutritious lunch, but it’s way better than nothing.

As one angry parent told the Tribune, “You expect when you send your kids to school that they will be eating, and then you find out they aren’t fed. The kids are there for several hours, some have sports afterward and many parents rely on that one meal for food.”

Mayor Pete has yet to comment.