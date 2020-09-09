Sour Patch Kids nail polish is the latest in non-edible Sour Patch Kids merch

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Sour Patch Kids Image : Sally Hansen

Sour Patch Kids are having a moment. A big, flashy moment. Fresh off the announcement of the world’s first permanent brick-and-mortar Sour Patch Kids store in Manhattan, Sour Patch Kids is collaborating with Sally Hansen on a line of nail polish colors for Halloween featuring candy-bright shades of red, green, orange, blue, purple, black, and clear. Wait, what?



“Our limited-edition collection brings to life the vibrant colors of the Sour Patch Kids® in our best-selling Insta-Dri formula,” reads a press release announcing the launch. But any Sour Patch aficionado—hell, even a casual Sour Patch hobbyist—knows that only four of the seven colors in this collection (red, green, orange, and blue) represent flavors that can be found in a bag of classic Kids. Blue didn’t even take its rightful place in the lineup until 2014. Purple Sour Patch Kids can be found within a bag of Sour Patch Kids Berries, but this product variant is rarely seen in the wild, and I can confirm this as someone who has actively searched for it.

On to another baffling color inclusion: black. This color makes sense for a Halloween collection, sure, but if you’re designing a color pack around a tenuous connection between vibrant Sour Patch candies and nail polish, maybe reserve the black for some sort of Nightmare Before Christmas collab. (Come to think of it, the purple shade would be more at home there, too. With some goldenrod and maroon thrown in? And an icy, zombie-skin blue? Can I design this line?)

“This colorful, bold shade range is inspired by the most popular Sour Patch Kids® flavors you know and love,” the press release goes on, making me feel as though I’ve completely lost my mind.

The white bottle, inscrutable at first blush, is actually a clear nail polish that goes on with white glitter, mimicking the sour powder of actual Sour Patch Kids candy. That’s pretty cool, and it does a lot of the heavy lifting to evoke the sour gummi aesthetic across this lineup. But if any color is going to scream Sour Patch for me, it’s yellow—that acidic, almost painfully bright yellow color that adorns every single bag. If yellow’s in the mix, then suddenly the bold contrast of black polish makes more sense, evoking the lettering of the logo itself, and I wonder why Sally Hansen didn’t choose to include it... but it’s clear that I’ve already thought way too much about this before 10 a.m. on a Wednesday. If you want to pick up these polishes for yourself, you can find them at Amazon, Ulta, and Walgreens.