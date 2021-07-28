Sonic Drive-In, a place I haven’t visited since college, recently alerted the press to its “new and improved burgers” with apparent pride. But the “improvements” suggest the chain might have set kind of a low bar for itself in the first place. Mashed explains that Sonic’s new innovation is the addition of ketchup and mayo to its cheeseburgers and Super Sonic Double Cheeseburgers. Ketchup and mayo. Consider my mind blown to smithereens.

Mashed also points toward a thread of Reddit users who were not particularly impressed by the Sonic announcement. One user complained, quite fairly, that this is hardly an improvement at all, because you could always add ketchup to your burger already. They were corrected by another user, who added, “… and Mayo.”

Another user noted, “So they took off the mustard and added ketchup and mayo.” I guess this means that the burgers weren’t necessarily bone dry before, as I’d feared; they’d at least been dressed with mustard previously. I’d been picturing myself taking a big-ass bite and my mouth just shriveling up.

But hey, you do you, Sonic. I’m very supportive of baby steps, you know? Personally, I’m a big fan of the ketchup and mayo combo (as are many other people), so I will approve this addition, whether or not it’s as “impressive” as fans want it to be.

But Sonic has some other news, which we learned via a press release. There’s a new limited-time-only burger called the Crave Cheeseburger, and this one’s actually got a specific, new type of secret sauce that’s not on the other burgers. Might this also be a mix of ketchup and mayo? Scott Uehlein, Vice President of Product Innovation and Development, had this to say: “The secret is in the sauce with the new Crave Cheeseburger, which irresistibly complements the savory flavors and stacked fixings of the SONIC Cheeseburger.” The rest of the toppings are pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, and diced onions, which seems pretty standard-issue. Just like ketchup and mayo.

Anyway, if you’re a Sonic fan, perhaps the chain’s new, highly innovative condiment additions will similarly inspire you to achieve all your goals by doing the bare minimum.