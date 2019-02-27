Photo: jetcityimage (iStock)

If you had a shite job as a teenager (and let’s face it, who didn’t have a shite job as a teenager?), this is probably a scenario you fascinated about many a time: Your whole staff walking out en masse, leaving only a “fuck you” note taped to the door.

The staff of a Sonic in Circleville, Ohio, just lived out our collective high school dream, taking off on Sunday with a pointed note left behind, The Daily Dot reports. The letter reads:

Staffs at the Lancaster and Grove City Sonic Ohio locations also walked out, one branch leaving just a giant “Thank you, next” sign. The Scioto Post in Circleville notes that the employee uprising may be related to new corporate ownership, a source told The Scioto Post. The source said that the new owners fired Sonic managers who had years of experience, and reduced employee wages “from at or near-minimum wages to tipped employee wages at approximately $4.00/hr.”

Sonic responded on Monday, saying “The Circleville Sonic Drive-In will re-open on Monday morning under new management. We recognize that changes like this can be difficult for employees to understand and most current employees will have the opportunity to continue working at the drive-in.”

Look, unemployment is low, and some fast-food outlets are turning to new populations to fill spots that teenagers used to flock to. So hopefully these unhappy employees can find new gigs shortly—as they put it, they’re off to better things. Godspeed!