Alert: there is another chicken sandwich and this one is free (for one day)

You can try ignoring the chicken sandwich phenomenon, but chicken sandwiches will eventually come for us all. Fast-casual chain Smashburger, which operates more than 300 locations in 36 states, will be running a BOGO promotion this Sunday where anyone who orders a double Smashburger can get one of the restaurant’s brand-new chicken sandwiches for free. I’ve already typed the words “chicken sandwich(es)” three times, and you can bet more instances of “chicken sandwich” are on the way.

According to the company’s press release, the Crispy Chicken Smash comprises a fried cracker-crusted chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. In a bold (or mild?) departure from Chick-fil-A and Popeyes, this sandwich does not appear to be of the pickle persuasion or tradition, nor is there any indication that this sandwich will be spicy. If this news disappoints you, let us remind you that the sandwich is free (at least for one day).

“We know our guests are not only burger lovers, but chicken lovers too!” said Smashburger president Carl Bachmann. “This promotion encourages fans old and new to indulge their taste buds in total comfort no matter their preference.” So if you want to double fist your fast food sandwiches this Sunday, January 12, find a participating location and nab what you’ve been promised.

