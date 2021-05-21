Photo : Skittles

There’s that saying, “The squeaky wheel gets the grease,” right? Apparently a lot of you have been squeaking about lime Skittles being gone, because Skittles is releasing an all lime-flavored Skittle bag. This sweet and tart news arrived in a press release this week, and I’m guessing there’s going to be at least a handful of you who will be excited when the candy hits stands this summer.

I must have been living under a rock this whole time, because I didn’t know that lime was even gone. But it’s been gone since 2013, when Skittles replaced that neon green flavor with another neon green flavor, green apple. Personally, I think lime is a better Skittles flavor than green apple, but apparently I never know what’s going on ever, anyway, so my opinion is essentially worthless.

Skittles did bring lime back for a little bit in 2017, but only temporarily, and only in assorted bags. This all-lime limited edition is the first time Skittles has ever released a bag of only one flavor.

“Our Skittles fans asked, and we are thrilled to deliver,” Fernando Rodrigues, Skittles’ senior brand manager, said in the press release. “Lime-loving Skittles fans have been very vocal with their pleas to bring back their favorite flavor and we’re excited to be able to offer them all the lime Skittles they want with the release of our All Lime packs.”

Honestly, I’m getting a “Dad’s tired of hearing you complain about the damn lime Skittles, so here’s your lime Skittles” vibe from the whole thing. But for those of you vocal enough to complain about it, well, your time to hoard them is about to begin.