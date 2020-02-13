Siba, champion of Westminster, eats McChicken like a common mutt

Photo : Stephanie Keith ( Getty )

In a stunning upset, a standard poodle named GCHP CH Stone Run Afternoon Tea—better known as Siba—defeated over 2,600 other dogs this week for the coveted Best in Show title at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The secret to her luxurious ebony hypoallergenic coat? A diet of freshly cooked chicken.

One would assume a plate of chicken would be an easy meal to procure at an event held at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, which is surrounded by dozens of restaurants and has excellent dining facilities of its own (including David Chang’s chicken-centric concept Fuku). Yet on Monday, right before Siba was about to compete in the non-sporting group, her handler Chrystal Murray was unable to find any. The New York Times reports that, in a true Best In Show-type situation, Murray turned to the closest available option: McDonald’s chicken sandwiches.

Siba devoured her sandwiches before besting the rest of the non-sporting group. She enjoyed them so much that she had them again the next night before the final. This should come as good news to McDonald’s, whose existing chicken sandwich offerings have left many human customers more than a bit underwhelmed.

After winning the coveted title, Siba went to the iconic Sardi’s restaurant in New York, where it’s tradition to feed the winner a steak on a silver platter. However, Siba’s picky eating forced the restaurant to break with tradition, and she was fed chicken instead.