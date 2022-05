Seafood is best enjoyed in a group. Yes, you might have your own solo shrimp rituals, but what’s great about a fish-focused meal is that more often than not there’s a very specific way you must catch, cook, and enjoy the fish that requires multiple bodies—seafood is made to be served in large quantities, whether in the form of a giant pot full of crustaceans or one monstrous tuna fish.

So gather up two or 12 or 20 of your closest friends and kick off a summer of seafood gatherings.