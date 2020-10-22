Food is delicious.
Should athletes drink raw eggs to build muscle?

Welcome to Burning Questions, The Takeout’s video series in which we answer all your culinary quandaries and ponderings.

At the risk of stating the obvious: none of us are Rocky Balboa. And that’s just fine, because who could possibly want to adopt his training diet of six raw eggs at 4 a.m. cracked directly into a glass and chugged right out of the cup? Fans of the film might naturally assume that this is a regimen undertaken by serious athletes who want to build muscle. But it seems hard to believe that something so unappetizing could be beneficial, so we spoke to experts to get the bigger picture. For the full investigation, head here.

