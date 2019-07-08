Photo: unpict, VladimirFLoyd (iStock)

Holy shit, people. We take one week off from food news to observe the Fourth of July, and all hell breaks loose. People are walking around stores and licking ice cream containers, seemingly just for the sake of posting it online. What is wrong with all of you?



At the risk of signal-boosting a terrible practice, it started with a viral Tweet:

She put it back in the freezer. Imagine being the type of person who does this and throws it back in the freezer. For that matter, imagine being one of the nearly 70,000 people who subsequently gave this the desired likes. Anyway, given that the culprit in this first episode was underage, CNN reports that the police in Lufkin, Texas will not be pressing charges.

Advertisement

And then, this past Saturday in Louisiana, a 36-year-old man made what appears to be a copycat attempt. Lenise Martin III was arrested after reportedly posting a similar video to Facebook, licking another container of Blue Bell Ice Cream and placing it back on its shelf. Police “found evidence that Martin posted the video on Facebook, suggesting that he was seeking attention for the alleged misdeed... Martin is being held on charges of unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity and criminal mischief for allegedly tampering with property.” He’s being held in police custody, pending bond.

Before this gets any further out of hand, The Takeout would like to implore anybody else looking to cash in to stop doing this. It’s already wrong enough on its own, but there’s something especially cruel about doing it to ice cream. Ice cream. Even one of the last true comforts in this tumultuous world is no longer safe.

Advertisement

What’s next? A “strip fried chicken of all its skin at the store” challenge? More people tasting soups directly from the ladle like that one guy last year? Perhaps we just cut out the middle man, and chase right to the inevitable point where somebody walks into your house and kicks you in the head while you’re eating dessert. The possibilities are endless!

In conclusion, the internet has revolutionized our world, and it’s also probably giving us all brain worms. C’est la vie, we suppose.