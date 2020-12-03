Scroogey restaurant tries to withhold server’s $2,000 tip

Photo : Alexi Rosenfeld ( Getty Images )

The holidays have a way of bringing out the best—and the worst—in people. A Texas server experienced a bit of holiday cheer whiplash earlier this week when she received a $2,000 tip—only to have her employer refuse to process the payment.

San Antonio news station KENS 5 reported that server Emily Bauer was having a particularly grueling day at Red Hook Seafood and Bar last Sunday when a customer leftt the tip. “I kept apologizing. ‘I’m sorry. I’m being slow.’ He was just like, ‘I understand’,” Bauer told KENS 5. After the customer left, Bauer saw the $2,000 gratuity along with a message that read: “Merry Christmas! Keep working hard!”

“I just opened it and started crying. I was like ‘oh my god! My kids! I’m going to spend it all on my kids,’” said Bauer, a mother of two. “I was like oh my god. I’ve never had a Christmas where I’ve been able to like splurge on them.”

Unfortunately, Bauer’s manager reportedly told her the restaurant could not process any payments over $500. Bauer was a newcomer to the Red Hook Seafood and Bar family, so other employees suggested that her manager pay out the tip in four payments of $500. According to Bauer, Red Hook management refused—even though the customer who left the bill reportedly called and expressed disappointment at the restaurant’s treatment of Bauer. The good news: proving once and for all that peer pressure works, KENS 5 reported that the restaurant has, in fact, paid out the full amount to Bauer. Another day, another gorgeous example of The Man’s bullshit. God bless us, every one!