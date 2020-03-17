“Senior hours” at grocery stores aim to protect elderly shoppers

Photo : gpointstudio ( iStock )

Though many countries worldwide are encouraging self-quarantine in response to COVID-19, social distancing and similar restrictions are easier for some populations than others. Seniors, for example, are among those most susceptible to the novel coronavirus and should limit their time out in public, yet many of them don’t always have a support system nearby who can help them get the groceries and supplies they need.

That’s why many grocery chains are instituting “senior hours” during which the elderly can shop an hour before the store opens to the public. This gives them time to find the items they need that are currently in high demand among shoppers, and it keeps them at a safe distance from younger customers who might be carrying the disease.

Advertisement

According to CNN, several Australian grocery chains have been instituting these senior hours, and now Chef José Andres is urging the U.S. to follow suit. Some local spots are taking up the torch, such as shops in Lorain, Ohio, where the mayor announced special arrangements to accommodate senior shoppers as early as 6 a.m. Grocery stores across the country have been trying to design precautions in a number of ways; many are reducing their hours to spend more time cleaning and restocking stores.