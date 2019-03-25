Hot LinksWe spend way too much time on the internet
We know your time is limited so we’ll be very brief in bringing you this important news: A semi hauling hot dogs caught on fire on Interstate-55 in Missouri early Monday morning, according to Cape Girardeau TV station KFVS. No one was injured. The photos are amazing.
Three thoughts:
- Technically this truck did not overturn, which if it did, would be featured in our monthly This Month In Overturned Trucks roundup. Watch for our March 2019 edition this Wednesday!
- This happened near Sikeston, Missouri, where I had some really fantastic pulled pork once.
- Is a hot dog truck that caught on fire a chardog?
