Lizano salsa

You don’t have to be a saucier to make your cooking sing. One of the fastest ways to improve a dish is with some of the best store-bought bottled condiments . Lizano Salsa is a Costa Rican sauce that we love for so many reasons. It’s sweet, tart, and salty, and a little bit of it in the liquid component of a dish like stew ( or dashed into an accompanying sauce) will brighten everything up , lending a boost of complexity to enrich meat and veggie dishes alike. It’s an all-purpose sauce, so go ahead and dunk your chicken nuggets into it if you feel like it.