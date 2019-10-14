Scramble egg whites first with cold butter for surprisingly fluffy scrambled eggs

Food is delicious.
On this week’s edition of The Scrambled Eggs Show!, we turn to chef Amanda Shepard of Chicago’s Lula Cafe for a technique we’ve never seen before. Shepard likes to throw her eggs whole in a skillet and scramble the whites first without breaking the yolk. Only after the egg whites cook through would she break the yolk, allowing it to lava flow over the whites. We were initially skeptical this would work, but when we tried this technique at home, we found our scrambled eggs surprisingly fluffy, and, it took less time than pre-scrambling. Will this work for you too? Let us know.

