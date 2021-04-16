Give the lads their sweets: Scottish schoolboys petition for ice cream and custard

Photo : Dennis Hallinan / Contributor ( Getty Images )

Grown-ups: they just don’t understand. That’s why, after losing their favorite desserts to school district nutritional updates, a gaggle of Scottish schoolchildren are taking matters into their own hands. The BBC reports that pupils at a primary school in Aberdeenshire, Scotland are petitioning to reinstate their favorite desserts, which they describe as the “best in the world.”

The petition comes after the Aberdeenshire Council “refreshed” primary school lunch menus in line with new nutritional requirements. The Scottish government’s new nutrition guidelines aim to limit sugar intake, leading the council to remove desserts like ice cream and custard from menus, replacing them with “alternatives like brownies, muffins, gingerbread, and cookies.”

Replacing ice cream and custard with gingerbread and muffins is downright dastardly, which is why 10-year-old Angus Beverly and 11-year-old William Dibb started the petition titled “Removal of puddings from school dinner menu.” Beverly and Dibb wrote:

“The puddings that we love, cooked by Mrs Moir, are the best in the world and we don’t want to lose them. They are part of a balanced diet for us and we know that Mrs Moir reduces the sugar content as much as possible. We ask kindly that you revert back to having puddings as part of our choice for dinner.”

The BBC cited Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who said in his ministerial foreword on the new healthy eating guidance: “Schools have a pivotal role in supporting healthier dietary choices from an early age. The food and drink options they provide and the eating and drinking habits they instill can also serve as an example for positive dietary choices for wider society.” Boo! Give the lads their sweets!