Photo : HUSK

Scottie Pippen, the former Chicago Bulls great who helped lead the team to six NBA championships, is having a busy year as a businessman: hot on the heels of his new whiskey brand, Digits Bourbon, he’s announced the release of a new product line, called HUSK. HUSK is a fancy line of popcorn that incorporates ingredients you associate with wellness products. How fancy, you ask? You know it’s pretty darn fancy when one of the flavors includes the seasoning du jour, turmeric.

A press release reports that the new line is available starting today only on HUSK Organic’s website. (Soon HUSK will be available via an Amazon shop as well, but it isn’t cheap: a 6-pack of 5.5-ounce bags will run you $24.95, and a 12-pack rings in at $49.99.) Here’s the flavor roster:

Spirulina and Dragon Fruit

Cayenne and Ginger

Kale and Broccoli

Moringa

Yacón and Turmeric



Coconut Water and Matcha

Scottie Pippen’s into the Whole Foods popcorn market, apparently. All the ingredients are organic, GMO-free, and vegan. Pippen is working with co-founder R.C. Mills, who’s a chef whose resume includes The Ritz Carlton in Pentagon City along with The Prime Rib in Baltimore.

It’s interesting that there’s at least a few with ingredients that lean towards sweet, like dragon fruit. I had to look up what moringa and yacón were; moringa is a tree whose seed pods are harvested for herbal medicine, while yacón is a kind of daisy with tuber roots that purportedly have a fruity taste to them.

I wonder if any of these popcorn varieties pairs well with bourbon. I’m thinking the cayenne and ginger is a good contender. No word on whether or not it’ll juice up your pickup game, but who knows, the whole thing might be a slam dunk. Can you tell I’m not a sports person?