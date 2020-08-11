Science shows diners don’t like automatic gratuities—even when they’re happy with service

Is it fair to say that we all agree that the tipping system in American restaurants is archaic and silly and that servers should get paid a real salary just like every other worker in this country? (Benefits, too, but that’s a whole other issue.) Good. Last month we told you about how some restaurant owners are trying to rebuild the system to give their workers fair salaries, including ending tipping altogether in favor of service fees or higher menu prices. At the same time, though, several other restaurants that had already eliminated tipping (most notably those in Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group in New York City) had gone back to it. Customers were oddly attached to the practice of tipping. And they really, really disliked automatic gratuities.
Now a series of studies out of Washington State University that will soon be published in the Journal Of Service Marketing proves how much customers hate automatic gratuities—not just when the service is bad and undeserving, but even more when the service is good.
“People think non-voluntary tipping systems are unpopular because customers can’t punish servers for poor quality service,” Jeff Joireman, one of the authors of the study, said in a press release. But when the service was high, he said, “we found that customers were equally frustrated by non-voluntary tipping — this time because they couldn’t reward their servers.” (The press release didn’t describe the various studies used to come to this conclusion.)
Ismail Karabas, another researcher who worked on the project, calls this “blocked gratitude.” The customers resent the loss of control, and this detracts from the overall restaurant experience. “High-quality service does not compensate for the negative customer response to a non-voluntary tipping system,” he said.
Karabas suggested restaurants get around the problem by reframing the automatic gratuity by telling customers “Thank you for tipping your server 18% today,” or by providing other opportunities for customers to reward servers, like comment cards or voting for a server of the month. Because nothing will warm a customer’s heart like seeing their favorite server get the best parking spot in the lot.
DISCUSSION
There’s still an element of a desire to control here. At the end of the day, “I can’t reward great service” and “I can’t punish poor service” are inevitably two sides of the same coin. And if the responses here are self-reported, well, I’m not terribly surprised that a lot of people chose to present their reticence as representing the more favorable side of that coin.
At the end of the day, tipping restaurant servers is a custom that people have gotten used to and that purports to afford them some measure of control. It is not surprising that some people are reluctant to embrace it, but I’ll bet people will get used to not having to shell out an extra 15-30% (or more) on top of the listed prices for a meal. Speaking for more personally, I tip well pretty much all the time, regardless of service, because otherwise I would have endless guilt and anxiety that I was robbing the server. At the same time, while I can afford to tip well, I can’t afford to tip well enough to ensure that servers earn a minimum wage, so I feel anxiety regardless! And while I suppose there is some psychic benefit to receiving great service and leaving a big fat tip, I’d just as soon know that the server receives a comfortable living wage, give my effusive praise and gratitude to them and their manager, and save my $20! So please, pretty please, can we just ensure servers (and everyone else) receives a decent living wage and stop putting me in the position of having to turn into a compensation expert every time I go out to eat?