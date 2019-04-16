Photo: MarieKazPhoto (iStock)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

You could just inflate them in the microwave like countless Americans have done before, but a deeper YouTube dive yields a more interesting use for your leftover Peeps. This video from Skunk Bear, NPR’s visual science series, demonstrates how to use a baking dish full of Peeps to calculate the speed of light.

If I had young nieces and nephews who lived near me, I would definitely subject them to this type of “educational fun” regularly. But even I, an adult, learned about the speed of light from watching the Peeps-in-pan process, namely that I had no idea how early scientists like Galileo and Fizeau had calculated the speed of light in the first place. Turns out they didn’t use Peeps.