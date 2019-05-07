Photo: eurobanks (iStock)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

It’s always nice when one of my food-related Google Alerts (currently: pizza, hot dog, Taylor ham, etc.) yields something unexpectedly fun. Usually, that Google Alert is for sandwich, because the town named Sandwich means I see headlines like Sandwich airport up for sale. Anyway.

The sandwich Google Alert came through again this week by alerting me to the existence of sandwich sudoku, a variant on the numerical puzzle that adds figures to the outside of the grid, indicating the sum of the numbers in that row or column.

Here’s a printable version of three such puzzles from The Guardian, with solutions here. The Guardian says the form has come to attention via puzzle masters Mark Goodliffe and Simon Anthony, the former of whom has won The New York Times crossword puzzle championship 11 times. Goodliffe and Anthony have a YouTube channel in which they introduced the sandwich sudoku, an idea submitted by puzzle enthusiast Isaac Resnikoff. If you’re into sudoku, here’s just the newest, tasty riff on the puzzle.