Food is delicious.
Newswire

Sandi Toksvig is leaving The Great British Bake Off

Allison Robicelli
Filed to:great british baking show
4
1
Screenshot: Netflix

After three years, Sandi Toksvig is leaving The Great British Baking Show (also known as The Great British Bake Off, depending on what side of the pond you’re on). Unlike previous exits on this show, there’s no drama surrounding this decision; while Toksvig is leaving to pursue other creative opportunities, she is a genuine polymath who has written novels and plays, founded a political party, and presents the quiz show QI on the BBC. Her new project, as reported by The Guardian, will be a show called The Write Offs, in which illiterate adults take part in a spelling bee.

There’s plenty of speculation around who will be replacing Toksvig; seeing as how the show’s producers still refuse to acknowledge my marginally internet famous recaps, I’m assuming that I—the best, most qualified person for the position—am not being considered. Some names being tossed around are season five winner Nadiya Hussain and The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice host Jo Brand, but if someone who isn’t me needs to become Noel Fielding’s new co-host, there’s only one person I care to see hired:

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Portuguese egg tarts are the sexiest thing you’ll ever bake

Princess Diana loved beet soup, and at long last, we have the proof

Medieval Mince Meat Pie is your yuletide Everest

How to make hot chocolate so rich it coats your spoon

About the author

Allison Robicelli
Allison Robicelli

Allison Robicelli is The Takeout staff writer, a former professional chef, host of The Robicelli Argument Clinic Podcast, the author of three books, and a swan meat influencer.

TwitterPosts