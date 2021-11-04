Remember how the entire twilight of our summer was spent watching billionaires go into space for approximately eight minutes at a time? Oh, you were trying to forget that ever happened? Well, Sam Adams is here to remind us that it wasn’t just the wealthy elite up in those rockets. There were also 66 pounds of hops hurled into space.



Travel + Leisure reports that the batch of citra and mosaic hops that joined the first-ever all-civilian space mission in orbit in September—a trip that actually lasted two days—have returned to Earth and are now in Samuel Adams’ latest brew: Space Craft. The beer debuts on November 16, the same day that the Leonid meteor shower is set to peak, which I can only assume will activate some cosmic properties in the IPA.

The beer itself is described on the Samuel Adams website as a “piney and tropical west coast style IPA.” The site goes on to say:

Space Craft is one giant hop-forward beer. The orbited hops propel the profile. Firm bitterness, with generous tropical notes like grapefruit, guava, and passionfruit co-pilot with piney and resiny hop aromas.

This is not the first time that beer and space have collided. We know that space does something to beer that requires specialty bottles, and that there is the possibility of growing beer-making ingredients on Mars. But as of now, there’s not much out there about the science behind sending the hops to space and back, and why or how that might change the flavor and chemistry of the beer. Seems like we might just have to get our hands on some to do our own experimentation there. (It would probably go great with some space tacos.)

Space Craft will be available in person at Samuel Adams Boston Brewery and Taprooms and available to ship nationally at GiveThemBeer.com. No word yet on whether or not any brewskis will be enjoyed back up in space.