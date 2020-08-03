Salmonella outbreak linked to red onions from California

Photo : Rafael Ben-Ari ( Getty Images )

A salmonella outbreak that has affected about 400 people so far in both the U.S. and Canada has been linked to red onions from California, according to the FDA.

USA Today reports that red onions from Thomson International, headquartered in Bakersfield, California, are believed to be the source of the outbreak. Throughout the month of July, 396 cases of salmonella and 59 hospitalizations were reported within the U.S., though no deaths were linked to these cases. A map on the FDA’s website lists the number of cases in each of the 34 states where the outbreak has been reported, with the highest number of cases in Oregon, Utah, California, Montana, and Michigan.

“Although the investigation has determined that red onions are the likely source of this outbreak,” the FDA explained in a statement, “Thomson International, Inc. has notified FDA that it will be recalling all varieties of onions that could have come in contact with potentially contaminated red onions, due to the risk of cross-contamination. This recall would include red, white, yellow, and sweet onions from Thomson International, Inc.”

For recommendations on what to do if you think you have Thomson red onions in the house (or in your restaurant), click here. As always, practice good kitchen sanitation and disinfect any surfaces and utensils that might have had contact with the offending red onions. And in case you need a refresher on just how bad salmonella can be, here’s the FDA fact sheet on its sources and symptoms.