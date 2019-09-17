Photo: AbhishekPhotography (iStock)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

I buy exactly three things from the fancy, organic grocery store in my town: ancient grains, Dr. Bronner’s soap in bulk, and salads from the salad bar. The salads are overpriced, I know, but they’re fast to assemble and I’m getting my recommended servings of vegetables for the day despite my time crunch. Then, there’s the fact that half the stuff I put on my salad could barely qualify as a salad topping.

You know what I’m talking about: the two scoops of oil-soaked pasta, the cubes of ham. By the time I’ve finished with the non-vegetable side of the salad bar, it looks like I’ve just been through a Vegas buffet. But it’s a salad, guys, don’t get it twisted.

Advertisement

There are, however, the wild cards I won’t touch. I love cottage cheese, but on my salad, no way. Ditto raw chickpeas, which taste like absolutely nothing and still cost the same $8.99/pound as everything else on the bar. And Jell-O? Who even invited him to the salad bar? Shouldn’t he be over near the pudding and fro-yo machine?

So my final salad ends up looking something like: spinach, kale, sunflower seeds, sliced olives, peas, shredded beets, cubed sweet potatoes, scoop of pasta salad, crumbled cheese, ham cubes, well maybe a few more ham cubes, sliced hard-boiled eggs, dressing. Yours?