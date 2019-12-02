Sainsbury’s opens a pop-up restaurant for dogs this holiday season

It might be nothing more than a promotion, but it’s the most adorable one we can think of. U.K. supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has announced it’s opening a pop-up restaurant for dogs for three days this holiday season, hosted in a London art gallery. With the purchase of a £5 ticket, dogs and their humans can enjoy a 45-minute time slot at the event in which to eat, drink, and sniff.



This is obviously an advertisement for Sainsbury’s grocery products: Dogs will be served Sainsbury’s Mince Pies For Dogs, and humans will be offered a glass of sparkling wine along with Sainsbury’s On The Go Christmas Market sandwiches. However, the offerings will be classed up with waiters and silver service, so you can really go all in on your delusion that the dog is another member of the family. After your meal, pups can pose for a professional portrait dressed in their holiday finest—because, yes, Sainsbury’s also has a line of dog sweaters.

In perhaps the savviest move of all, the supermarket chain is opening one day of the event to non-dog owners who are still interested in attending, and Sainsbury’s will supply the dogs that day for all to enjoy. Proceeds from the pop-up will go to Guide Dogs U.K., a charity that provides resources to those with sight loss. Dare we say this captures the spirit of the season more than, say, a Santa-themed bar crawl?