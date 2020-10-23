Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

Saddest news ever: South Korea is experiencing a kimchi shortage

dannisree
Dennis Lee
Filed to:korean food
korean foodkim chisouth koreabanchan
3
Save
whole heads of cabbage kimchi in bowl
Photo: Jeff Griffin / EyeEm (Getty Images)

South Korea is facing a kimchi shortage, Food & Wine has just reported. As the son of Korean immigrants, I find this piece of news absolutely gut-wrenching.

Advertisement

Kimchi is something I grew up eating every day and the idea seems unfathomable. This specific variety of kimchi is the one most of you know; it’s the classic Napa cabbage variety. This year, extreme weather (climate change, anyone?) including a long rainy season and three typhoons caused considerable damage to the cabbage crops

And now, with gimjang season coming up (the traditional wintertime kimchi-making rush), supplies of cabbage are low, driving the price up as well. Even the government is highly concerned. It’s created a “kimchi bailout program” which covers 30% of the cost of around 300,000 heads of cabbage to lessen the blow on urban shoppers while also assisting farmers at the same time. And to try and lessen the blow further, officials are cutting tariffs on imported Chinese cabbage which is less popular, but is an option.

Advertisement

Bloomberg reports that online sales are also adjusting to this unusual situation. Daesang Corp., South Korea’s leading kimchi producer, has had to pause online sales in order to deal with this issue.

But, thankfully not all is lost—a change from most of this year’s news. Recent bouts of good weather have been good for the crop, so pricing and production will likely stabilize by next month or so. But in the meantime, there’s going to have to be a little less banchan on the table.

G/O Media may get a commission
Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition
Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition
Dennis Lee

Staff writer at The Takeout. Also: Saveur Humor Blog Award Winner, professional pizza maker, and insufferable troublemaker.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Sticky Toffee Sticky Buns are a big, distracting project—and that’s exactly the point

Please tell me there aren’t really dead wasps in every fig

Food & Wine releases a list of the best hot dog in every state, so prepare to fight

Taco Bell’s bean experimenting with its Toasted Cheddar Chalupa

DISCUSSION

albo

I was 19 when I had my first kimchee. Chinese restaurant in California run by Koreans. I was a blond kid from PA, away from home for the first time at military tech school, who didn’t have spicy foods growing up. A dorm buddy took me there—it was his favorite place. He smiled and said, “lets order some kimchee.”

I didn’t even get two bites down.