You can make the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas pudding in your sad little commoner kitchen

Photo : Max Mumby/Indigo ( Getty Images )

Pip-pip, suckers: whoever’s behind the Royal Family’s Twitter account shared a recipe for its traditional Christmas pudding on Sunday. According to the tweet, this past Sunday was “Stir-Up Sunday,” the day when home cooks traditionally “stir up” their Christmas pudding mixture. The tweet included a short minute-long video with the ingredients farther down in the thread.

The ingredient list is, er, quite heavy on the dried fruits. To make the dessert, you’ll need raisins, currants, sultanas, mixed peel, suet, bread crumbs, flour, whole eggs, demerara sugar, and several other spices. You can also enjoy a bit of a tipple whilst stirring up your fruity delight: the recipe calls for beer, dark rum, AND brandy. Tip of the ol’ hat to the geezer behind this one, eh?

As you can see from the photo, British pudding transcends the American understanding of the dish. British pudding is less gelatinous and more structural, and it can be sweet or savory. Puddings are also often set on fire before serving, which is violent and exciting. Other than the live flame aspect, the dish looks pretty straightforward. You just combine the dry stuff, add the wet stuff, and throw the mixture into a greased bowl before steaming it in a deep pot. The impressive quantity of booze in the pudding makes it shelf-stable for quite some time, so you can store it in a cool, dark place until Christmas. And if you really want to make like the Windsors, the dessert pairs beautifully with a decades-long family scandal.