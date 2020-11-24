Black Friday Is Almost Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

You can make the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas pudding in your sad little commoner kitchen

lillianstone
Lillian Stone
Filed to:pudding
puddingRoyalsBritain
5
Save
Queen of England smiles in a lavender getup
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo (Getty Images)

Pip-pip, suckers: whoever’s behind the Royal Family’s Twitter account shared a recipe for its traditional Christmas pudding on Sunday. According to the tweet, this past Sunday was “Stir-Up Sunday,” the day when home cooks traditionally “stir up” their Christmas pudding mixture. The tweet included a short minute-long video with the ingredients farther down in the thread.

Advertisement

The ingredient list is, er, quite heavy on the dried fruits. To make the dessert, you’ll need raisins, currants, sultanas, mixed peel, suet, bread crumbs, flour, whole eggs, demerara sugar, and several other spices. You can also enjoy a bit of a tipple whilst stirring up your fruity delight: the recipe calls for beer, dark rum, AND brandy. Tip of the ol’ hat to the geezer behind this one, eh?

Advertisement

As you can see from the photo, British pudding transcends the American understanding of the dish. British pudding is less gelatinous and more structural, and it can be sweet or savory. Puddings are also often set on fire before serving, which is violent and exciting. Other than the live flame aspect, the dish looks pretty straightforward. You just combine the dry stuff, add the wet stuff, and throw the mixture into a greased bowl before steaming it in a deep pot. The impressive quantity of booze in the pudding makes it shelf-stable for quite some time, so you can store it in a cool, dark place until Christmas. And if you really want to make like the Windsors, the dessert pairs beautifully with a decades-long family scandal.

Lillian Stone

Staff writer @ The Takeout. Pork shoulder princess @ Chicago.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Why champagne and oysters pair so well

Patisserie Week makes for a high-stakes yet utterly boring Great British Baking Show

Patti LaBelle sells a mind-boggling amount of sweet potato pies

I’m Indian. My fiancé is British. During quarantine, we decided to marry our culinary heritages.

DISCUSSION

bigjojobongo
bigjojobongo

OK two things:

1) seems a bit early for this, yes? Does it ferment?

2) From my experience for the Brits, “pudding” is a generic term for what we would call dessert. I remember many times in the school dinner hall that for pudding we would be having ice cream or something of the sorts.