Photo: denizya (iStock)

Earlier this month, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed one of the most restrictive abortion bills in the U.S. into law, in what would become the first of several recent legislative challenges to the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Since then, around the country, many groups have mobilized to provide support and/or funding for women living in Alabama and other states, in order to continue providing them with adequate medical options while the political dispute continues on its likely path to the Supreme Court.

In Boston, the #RoséForResistance campaign has united more than two dozen bars and restaurants around the cause, encouraging owners to fundraise for the Yellowhammer Fund, which provides financial support for Alabama women who need access to one of the state’s three remaining abortion clinics. Whether through custom menu items, fundraising parties, or events hosted under the campaign’s official hashtag (#roseforresistance), participating restaurants will be sending all proceeds to Yellowhammer.

If you’re not in the Boston area, but still interested in supporting the campaign, its GoFundMe page is also accepting donations at this time. Here’s the full official statement:

#RoseForResistance is a Boston area based initiative that has brought together women owned and led businesses from around the region to stand up for our basic human rights. In the face of oppression over our bodies, we must foster change to make a meaningful impact where it is needed and have our voices heard. We’re raising money to support the Yellowhammer Fund which provides funding for anyone seeking care at one of Alabama’s three abortion clinics and will help with other barriers to access (travel, lodging, etc.). Rebel Rebel, a natural wine bar in Somerville, kicked off the #RoseForResistance movement by donating 100% of rose sales to the Yellowhammer Fund. Whether it’s enjoying a nice glass of rose at rebel rebel, checking out other events and offers below, or donating to the gofundme, there are plenty of ways to get involved and join the #RoseForResistance initiative.﻿

