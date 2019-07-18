Screenshot: Ben Katz (YouTube)

Don’t blink. Seriously. In the time it takes you to draw half a breath or sneeze, you’ll miss the entirety of this machine solving a Rubik’s cube. At just 0.38 seconds from the moment a keypress is registered by a computer to the final turn of the cube, it’s the record for fastest machine solve. (The human record stands at 3.47 seconds.) Even the slowed-down video feels like warp-speed:



Researchers built the cube-solving machine last year using MIT’s min2phase algorithm, and they explain the process here: “The machine is actually only doing a move every ~15 ms.” Only! If you’re wondering, yes, cubes were harmed in the making of this video.

This is all quite amazing, but, have you ever seen Rubik’s cube magic?!