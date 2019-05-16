Photo: Mark Evans (Getty Images)

Former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke died today at age 89. In addition to leading a nation for four terms, campaigning for labor unions, and integrating Australia more deeply into the world economy, Hawke was also a record-holding beer drinker. According to legend (and a book called The Hawke Memoirs), he set a record by drinking 1.4 liters of beer in 11 seconds while on a Rhodes Scholarship at Oxford.



It was part of his man-of-the-people popularity, which carried through into his golden years. Plenty of videos show him going about his life, attending sports matches, etc., and being asked to chug (“scull,” in Aussie speak) beers; he always obliged. Now there’s a leader.