Once again I come to you with a controversial Chicagoan opinion: not a big fan of the Chicago-style hot dog. Please don’t kick me out! However, in the spirit of the holidays, I might be willing to make an exception for one of the recipes released by Reynolds Wrap for its annual “twist on turkey.”

The aluminum foil brand explains in a press release sent to the The Takeout that it has brought together two prominent “all-American” foods, turkey and hot dogs, by releasing three Thanksgiving turkey recipes inspired by classic hot dog styles. Here is the starting line up:

The Chicago-Style Turkey Dog: One word: mustard. This turkey is rubbed with a combination of celery salt and ground mustard followed by a glaze of yellow mustard. The bird is cooked under a tent of Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil, and basted with another coating of mustard glaze. Finally, it’s served over a bed of pickle spears, chopped onions, sport peppers and tomato slices. Absolutely zero ketchup in this recipe.

The New York-Style Turkey Dog: This turkey starts off with an onion powder rub and a bright-red ketchup glaze. The New-York style turkey dog is also cooked in a foil tent and topped with sauerkraut, homemade onion sauce and spicy brown mustard. Not so sure how I feel about the sauerkraut, but at least there is a solid representation of of ketchup in this recipe.

The Chili Cheese Turkey Dog: The final turkey dog gives me a carnival vibe. The recipe calls for coating the turkey in a chili powder rub and wrapping it in foil. The finished product is topped with shredded cheese, onions and sliced jalapeños to give the full chili cheese dog experience.

A pressing question that we love to ask at The Takeout does stand: If I take some turkey from one of these recipes and put it in a hot dog bun, is it a sandwich?