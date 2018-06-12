Last Call: What’s your favorite food reward?

Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

Deep in my heart, I know it’s probably bad to use food as a reward for anyone other than a growing puppy who needs the encouragement to master the basics of indoor living. It’s especially bad to use food as a reward to yourself when you are a responsible grown-up who knows that it’s in her best interest to eat more fruit than cheese or candy. Still. There is a candy table here at the office, and sometimes (usually) when I finish some knotty piece of work, I will wander over to check out what’s there.



Tougher times and more unpleasant tasks call for stronger measures, like a doughnut, or blowing off preparing regular dinner for Chinese takeout. (Yes, I know, it’s an exciting life I lead.) But food is such an easy gift to give yourself. You need to eat anyway, right? What are your favorite food rewards?