Last Call: What’s your favorite food reward?

Aimee Levitt
Filed to:bribery
Deep in my heart, I know it’s probably bad to use food as a reward for anyone other than a growing puppy who needs the encouragement to master the basics of indoor living. It’s especially bad to use food as a reward to yourself when you are a responsible grown-up who knows that it’s in her best interest to eat more fruit than cheese or candy. Still. There is a candy table here at the office, and sometimes (usually) when I finish some knotty piece of work, I will wander over to check out what’s there.

Tougher times and more unpleasant tasks call for stronger measures, like a doughnut, or blowing off preparing regular dinner for Chinese takeout. (Yes, I know, it’s an exciting life I lead.) But food is such an easy gift to give yourself. You need to eat anyway, right? What are your favorite food rewards?

