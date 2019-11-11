Food is delicious.
Drinkery

Beer Of The week: Revolution Brewing’s Deth’s Tar is a barrel-aged stout for chocolate lovers

Kate Bernot
Filed to:beer of the week
30
Save
Graphic: Karl Gustafson
DrinkeryDrinkeryDrinkery is The Takeout's celebration of beer, liquor, coffee, and other potent potables.
PrevNextView All

No chocolate was harmed in the making of Deth’s Tar, but that hardly seems possible. This bourbon barrel-aged imperial oatmeal stout from Chicago’s Revolution Brewing drinks like a decadent dessert, layering the flavors of vanilla bean, dark fruit, and chocolate—heaps of chocolate—in a rich, 14.8% ABV package. True to Revolution’s logo, it’s the beer equivalent of being punched by a velvet glove.

Drinkers who prefer their stouts on the sweeter side of the spectrum will especially want to keep their eyes peeled for Deth’s Tar. The aroma doesn’t offer up any of the char, dark toast, or deep coffee roast of some other imperial stouts, instead focusing on dark fruit and chocolate. Black cherry, blueberry, and golden raisins dominate, with a Hershey’s syrup chocolate blanket drawing them together. The bourbon barrel contributes plenty of sticky molasses and vanilla bean richness, cushioned by malt-derived graham cracker aromas.

Advertisement

The sip follows suit, beginning with a smooth blanket of cherry, plum, and blueberry, followed (somehow) by even more chocolate than the aroma suggests. The hot fudge center of the sip then yields to vanilla before closing with a semisweet chocolate level of bitterness. The alcohol is certainly perceptible as a warming and light tingling in the throat, but it’s remarkably well incorporated given its nearly 15% ABV; before checking the beer’s alcohol content, I would have put it closer to 11%.

While far from a pastry stout, Deth’s Tar certainly has a dessert quality to it. The retronasal experience after a sip is that of having just bit into a chocolate-covered strawberry. This is a wonderful beer to consider bringing as an after-dinner sipper for holiday parties—just mind how many times you refill your boss’ glass.

Where to get it

Revolution Brewing’s Deth’s Tar is available as a limited release in Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Boston, and New Jersey. Illinois is extra lucky, as it’s the only state receiving Deth By Plums, a version of Deth’s Tar with, yep, plums. Dare I say it’s even better than the original?

Advertisement

Have a beer you think should we should consider for inclusion in an upcoming Beer Of The Week column? Email details to beer@thetakeout.com. 

Advertisement

Share This Story

six-pack of stories

Let’s give these 7 underrated beers the love they deserve
Is beer loyalty dead?
Hey brewers, what’s your go-to supermarket beer?
Why the Coors Light “bra ad” is groundbreaking
Ask Kate About Beer: I accidentally froze my beer. Is it ruined?
The Unified Theory Of Cooking With Beer has just 1 simple rule

About the author

Kate Bernot
Kate Bernot

Kate Bernot is managing editor at The Takeout and a certified beer judge.

TwitterPosts