Thanksgiving is really sneaking up on us, huh? We were barely done buying Halloween candy but, BAM!, Turkey Day is right around the corner. Instead of worrying about supply chain issues or leaving something crucial off your holiday meal shopping list, why not just sit back, relax, and head to a tasty restaurant instead?



TODAY shared a list of 22 chains that will be open on Thanksgiving to save you from worrying about overcooking the turkey or wasting too much time on a side that no one’s going to eat anyway (not to mention cleanup will be a breeze).

If you’re looking for something a little more traditional, some restaurants are mixing up their everyday menus to include turkey, cranberries, and other Thanksgiving flavors. Bahama Breeze is serving up an Island Style Turkey Dinner; Popeyes is serving up whole Cajun Style Turkeys; and Golden Corral is offering a Holiday feast complete with roasted turkey, spiced ham, cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, and candy cane cheesecake or chocolate candy cane cake.

Of course, if you want to avoid the turkey of it all entirely, there are plenty of options for that, too. Applebee’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, IHOP, Starbucks, and Waffle House are among the chains that will be sticking with their regular fare.

Wherever you decide to dine, it’s advisable to call ahead to your location to double-check its holiday hours and check on the dine-in/pick-up options. And whether you choose to eat in the restaurant instead or the comfort of your own home, for the love of god tip your servers and delivery drivers like your life depends on it (because their lives actually do). No cooking, great food, and putting a good chunk of change into a service industry professional’s pocket? Sounds like a perfect Thanksgiving to me.